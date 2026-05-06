Wellesley mother charged with killing her 2 children set to face arraignment in Massachusetts court

Janette MacAusland, the Wellesley mother who allegedly confessed to killing her two young children, is set to face a judge in a Massachusetts courtroom on Wednesday.

MacAusland will be arraigned on two charges of first-degree murder in Dedham District Court, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators say the 49-year-old showed up to her aunt's house in Bennington, Vermont on April 24 and admitted to killing her 6-year-old daughter Ella and 7-year-old son Kai. There was dried blood on MacAusland's neck from a large cut, the aunt told police.

"She said 'I wanted the 3 of us to go to God together but it didn't work,'" the aunt said.

When police arrived, they asked MacAusland if her children were OK.

"I strangled them and then I tried to kill myself," MacAusland allegedly said, according to an affidavit.

Wellesley police conducted a well-being check at MacAusland's home on Edgemoor Avenue, where they found the children dead in her bed.

The MacAusland home in Wellesley. CBS Boston

Court records show MacAusland's husband Samuel had filed for divorce last October was seeking custody of the children and their home.

MacAusland appeared virtually in a Vermont courtroom last week and agreed to return Massachusetts to face murder charges. She was wearing a padded vest in jail during the proceedings.

Family babysitter Cale Darrah told WBZ-TV that the tragedy was unexpected.

"She seemed to just deeply love her children, like any other mother that I've come across," Darrah said.

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