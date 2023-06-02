Watch CBS News
Local News

Father and 8-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide in New Bedford

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NEW BEDFORD - An 8-year-old boy and his father were found dead in New Bedford Friday morning in what the Bristol County District Attorney is calling a murder-suicide.

The DA's office said police were called to a home on Phillips Road shortly after 8 a.m. for a well-being check. George C. Scott III, 54, and his 8-year-old son were found dead inside. The two had been living at the home.

Scott is a person of interest in the disappearance of Lisa Hazard, who was last seen alive at the home in 2019. The boy is her son.

The DA's office said detectives executed a search warrant on the home about two and a half weeks ago in connection with Hazard's disappearance.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.