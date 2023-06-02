Father and 8-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD - An 8-year-old boy and his father were found dead in New Bedford Friday morning in what the Bristol County District Attorney is calling a murder-suicide.

The DA's office said police were called to a home on Phillips Road shortly after 8 a.m. for a well-being check. George C. Scott III, 54, and his 8-year-old son were found dead inside. The two had been living at the home.

Scott is a person of interest in the disappearance of Lisa Hazard, who was last seen alive at the home in 2019. The boy is her son.

The DA's office said detectives executed a search warrant on the home about two and a half weeks ago in connection with Hazard's disappearance.