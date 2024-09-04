Watch CBS News
Health

Women with false positive mammograms are less likely to return for follow-up, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Study finds women who get false positive mammogram often don't return
Study finds women who get false positive mammogram often don't return 01:16

BOSTON - A new study finds that women who receive a false positive result on a screening mammogram are often lost to follow-up.

If you have ever received a call about an abnormal mammogram, you know it can be terrifying, but many of these scares turn out to be false-positives, meaning that after additional imaging or a biopsy, there is no cancer found. False-positive results are common, occurring in 10 to 12% of mammograms in women in their 40s.

After 10 years of screening, more than half of women can expect to have at least one false positive result. Now a new study from University of California-Davis found that those with false positives are much less likely to return for subsequent screening. Asian and Hispanic women are the least likely to return, which could contribute to health disparities.

Doctors want women to know that even if they get a callback for additional testing, chances are they don't have cancer, and that it's vitally important to return for regular screening as recommended by their providers.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.