"The 100 Club" helps families of fallen Massachusetts police officers with emotional, financial support

Saturday marked two years since Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid employee Roderick Jackson were killed after they were hit by a car while on a work detail. The suspect, 55-year-old Peter Simon, was allegedly speeding away from another crash at the time.

"I remember driving to the hospital in the back of the police cruiser and saying 'Oh my God, I'm a police widow' and this is the stuff that we get trained on, that we learn about, but never did I ever think that this was going to happen," Paul's wife, Kristin Tracey, said. Kristin is also a Waltham Police Officer.

Helping families of fallen first responders

Tracey and her two children were devastated in the days following Paul's death. After an officer dies in the line of duty, their paychecks stop the very next day. That's when The 100 Club stepped in, the only nonprofit in Massachusetts that supports the families of fallen first responders.

"The 100 Club has been amazing, immediately coming through for us and then just providing emotional as well as the financial support," Kristin said.

The 100 Club was founded in Detroit in the 1950s when 100 men asked 100 friends to donate to help fallen officers. The second chapter of the club was opened in Boston in 1959.

"We just want these families to know that their sacrifice is important and we owe them ... and they won't be forgotten, and their loved one won't be forgotten," said Tracie Hines, the Executive Director of the club.

"Don't want to wallow in the sorrows"

The club helps families maintain a sense of normalcy and joy in honor of their loved one, taking them to sporting events, sending them packages for life and hosting parties to meet other families of fallen first responders.

"I don't want to wallow in the sorrows. I want to live life because then I, I do, I feel like I'm, I'm making him proud and making him happy," Kristen said.

Kristin makes sure to keep her husband's memory alive for her family through the club and with their relationship with Jackson's family.

"We see each other at court for all the trials because we still have a trial coming up," Kristin said.

The trial for Simon is set to begin in 2026.

