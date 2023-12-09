Vigil held for National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash

CAMBRIDGE - Family and friends of Roderick Jackson gathered in Cambridge Saturday night to mourn the tragic and sudden death of the 36-year-old National Grid worker.

Standing at 6-foot-4 Roderick Jackson is described as having a powerful presence and a heart of gold.

"He was always good to everyone always willing to help good guy," says Jackson's grandmother, Aura Edwards.

Jackson is Aura Edwards first grandchild. Edwards says the 36-year-old was a leader and someone loved ones could turn to for advice.

"He's good hearted kind. Anybody that their friend their always willing to give good advice, good guidance," says Edwards.

But that reliable reputation is now gone forcing Edwards to say good-bye to her grandson for the last time and she wasn't alone.

Jackson's family and friends gathered at a park to honor a life gone too soon.

Placing candles in front of his picture and reminders of the life Jackson left behind including a National Grid helmet laid at the memorial site by his co-workers

"I didn't know his heart was this big until I seen all these people. This is not something that you would think would happen to anybody," says Roderick Jackson's cousins Jeremy.

Roderick Jackson was killed Wednesday after officials say Peter Simon drove his pickup truck into Jackson's National Grid worksite.

Jackson was killed alongside Waltham Police officer Paul Tracey – whose fellow officers in blue came to Cambridge to stand alongside the Jackson family – hoping to heal.

"This was a tragic event that took the lives of two great men and we're here tonight to support Roderick Jackson his family and his colleagues at national grid," says Waltham Police Captain Jeff Rodley.

As Jackson's family continues to mourn they're also demanding answers and accountability.

"That's what they said out of there mouth they want justice," says Jeremy.