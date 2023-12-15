Waltham to pay final respects to fallen Police Officer Paul Tracey at funeral mass

WALTHAM - The community of Waltham, Massachusetts will pay their final respects Friday to fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey.

Officer Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson were both killed December 6 when they were hit by a car at a work site on Totten Pond Road. Tracey was 58 years old.

His family and friends were joined by hundreds of police officers at his wake Thursday. The streets turned into a sea of blue as the officers held a somber, four mile procession to carry Officer Tracey's casket from the funeral home to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church on Trapelo Rd.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Officer Tracey will be buried with police honors at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.

People waited hours to pay their respects at Thursday night's wake. Tracey was raised in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School in 1983. He leaves behind his wife, a school resource officer in Waltham, and their two children.

Waltham police officer Paul Tracey. Waltham Channel WCAC-TV

According to his obituary, donations may be made in his memory to the Paul Tracey Family Fund at the Cambridge Savings Bank, 40 Leonard Street, Belmont, MA 02478.

Waltham schools are closed Friday for the funeral. The church will broadcast the service on large screens outside for an overflow crowd of mourners.

Services will be held for National Grid worker Roderick Jackson on Saturday in Cambridge.