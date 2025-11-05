Nearly 100 people on dirt bikes, ATVs and scooters block traffic in Massachusetts city

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts arrested five people after 50-100 people on dirt bikes, ATVs, scooters and motorcycles performed stunts and blocked traffic during a meetup known as a "street takeover."

Christipher Frias, Dylan Ploude, Aaron Pimental, Yethziel Medina and Jerron Butler are all facing various charges that include negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

Police said that Sunday between 3:15-6 p.m., packs of off-road vehicles congregated on streets throughout the city "disregarding traffic laws while performing reckless stunts, putting not only their lives at risk, but the lives of innocent, law-abiding drivers and pedestrians at risk."

In video released by police, drivers could be seen performing stunts in the middle of roads while traffic waited to pass.

Fall River police said that past street takeovers have led to crashes, injuries, property damage, and emergency response delays.

Several units from the Fall River Police Department coordinated efforts to stop the latest street takeover. Police described it as "proactive patrols" throughout the city leading to arrests.

Four motorcycles, one ATV and one scooter used in the takeover were towed away by police.

"These unlawful gatherings pose a significant safety concern to the public. These are not merely bikers peacefully enjoying a law-abiding ride through our city. These are chaotic groups that block streets, operate recklessly and hinder the safe travel of those around them," Fall River police said. "Many of these riders are uninsured and have little to no experience operating these vehicles, often resulting in crashes, personal injury and property damage."

A recent street takeover in Boston ended with a police cruiser being set on fire.

In October, Gov. Maura Healey announced plans to combat similar incidents.