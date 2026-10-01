Fall foliage map shows colors in New Hampshire's White Mountains, Vermont nearing peak

It's foliage season and the fall colors are absolutely bursting in northern New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. We could all use a little sunshine and color in our lives after the nor'easter and six straight days spent under gray, cloudy skies.

This year's foliage season is turning out to be one of the best in recent memory. The bright red maples are having a tremendous fall up north.

Fall foliage in Stowe, Vermont Tommy Horn

Best places to see peak fall foliage in New England

Several areas will be near or at peak this weekend.

Among those are Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, the entire northern crest of Maine, and the northern White Mountains in New Hampshire.

Nearly all of northernmost New England, especially the areas with highest elevation, will all be at their best and brightest this weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Some suggestions on destinations over the next few days include Stowe and Stratton mountains in Vermont, Franconia and Crawford notches in New Hampshire as well as the Waterville Valley area and finally, the Sugarloaf and Sunday River resorts in Maine.

New England weather forecast

Even better news, the weather is going to fully cooperate. We expect mainly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday throughout central and northern New England with highs generally in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

There may be some high clouds moving in during Sunday afternoon ahead of the next storm system, but otherwise it appears all systems are go.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By next weekend, we expect northernmost areas to be past peak as well as the highest elevations.

However, the lower elevations in central New England, including much of the Lakes Region, should be peaking just in time.

We also expect the Berkshires and Monadnock Region to be approaching or at peak by next weekend.