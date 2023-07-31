Ezekiel Elliott's free agent visit with Patriots reportedly went "very well"

FOXBORO -- Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott paid a visit to the New England Patriots over the weekend. While the visit didn't result in a contract offer from the Pats, the meeting reportedly went "very well."

Elliot spent the day with the Patriots in Foxboro and was then seen getting dinner with New England quarterback Mac Jones later that evening.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Patriots fully intend to sign a running back sometime soon, and they do like what Elliot has to offer out of the back field. But Elliot wants a "respectable contract," so time will tell if he and the Patriots can come to an agreement.

"I talked to somebody with the team and they said the meeting went very well," Fowler said on Sunday morning's Sportscenter. "He's in good shape. They spent the day with him. He had dinner with some Patriots players. It's certainly a good option. I'm told there is some love for Zeke Elliott in the Patriots building.

"But it comes down to the contract, as these things usually do. The reason why Zeke hasn't signed is he wants a respectable contract based on all that he's accomplished in the league and what he feels he can still produce," added Fowler. "That's been the holdup with a lot of these free agent running backs -- Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and of course Dalvin Cook, who's visiting with the Jets on [Sunday]. The Patriots do plan on signing a running back. That's been pretty clear. They've had several high-profile guys in the building. They've talked with Dalvin Cook's people about having him visit. Maybe it will eventually be Elliot."

In addition to Elliot, the Patriots have also met with free agent running backs Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson this offseason.

Elliot's numbers were down last season, but he still managed to rush for 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns over 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys. It was the least amount of yards the three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for since his rookie season in 2016, but the 28-year-old would add a solid power back to New England's stable of running backs.

But the Pats are clearly looking for another body for their running back depth chart. Rhamondre Stevenson is set to carry the load with second-year backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris behind him. Ty Montgomery will likely fill the pass-catching back role, but he was injured in practice last week.