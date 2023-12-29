Patriots Week 17 injury report: Elliott good to go, while Peppers and Dugger questionable vs. Bills

Patriots 1st Down: Bailey Zappe is relaxed and enjoying himself these days

Patriots 1st Down: Bailey Zappe is relaxed and enjoying himself these days

FOXBORO -- Nine Patriots are listed as questionable for Sunday's road tilt against the Bills, but the team did get some important players back at practice on Friday.

Four players who missed Thursday's session were back on the field Friday, with running back Ezekiel Elliott (illness), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), safety Jalen Mills (concussion), and receiver Kayshon Boutte (personal reasons) all returning for New England for the final practice of the week. Elliott, Mills, and Boutte have all been removed from the team's injury report, and are good to go for Sunday.

Peppers, who missed last week's win in Denver, is among those listed as questionable for Sunday's game. And he's not the only hard-hitting safety in the New England secondary to carry that designation.

Kyle Dugger missed Friday's session with an illness and is also questionable. Both would be missed if they can't go Sunday, with the Patriots set to face Josh Allen and a strong Buffalo offense.

Here are the nine players listed as questionable for Sunday's game:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Myles Bryant, Chest

S Kyle Dugger, Illness

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring

SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring

CB Shaun Wade, Hip

The only player ruled out for New England is receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed his second straight day of practice with an ankle injury. He hasn't played since his four-catch, 90-yard game against the Steelers in Week 14.

Left tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley were also removed from the injury report after being full participants in practice

The Bills, meanwhile, have four players listed as questionable for the game: defensive end AJ Epenesa (Rib), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pec), safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder), and receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring).