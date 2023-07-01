Eversource rates are dropping in Massachusetts - for now

Electricity rates are going down for Eversource users.

BOSTON - Some relief is on the way for Eversource customers.

Electricity rates are going down starting July 1.

This summer you'll pay nearly 10 cents less per kilowatt hour. That translates to about $42 per month in saving for the average residential customer in Eastern Mass.

The new rates are actually 2 cents less than last summer. But Eversource says don't get too comfortable, as costs will likely climb again this winter.