Police seek owner of 'possibly escaped' snake not native to New Hampshire

LITTLETON, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire are trying to figure out who owns a recently discovered snake - because it didn't come from the Granite State.

What appears to be a Gopher Snake, not native to New Hampshire, was discovered loose in the bathroom at a Meadow Street business in Littleton, police said Wednesday.

"We believe he may be someone's pet that possibly escaped his home," Littleton police posted to Facebook.

NH Fish & Game personnel were on hand to examine the snake. According to the Oakland Zoo, Gopher snakes are non-venomous but often mistaken for rattlesnakes. They are typically found in the western half of the country.

Anyone who is missing a snake is asked to contact police.