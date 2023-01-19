Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek owner of 'possibly escaped' snake not native to New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mom saves kids from venomous snake
Mom saves children from close encounter with venomous snake 00:24

LITTLETON, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire are trying to figure out who owns a recently discovered snake - because it didn't come from the Granite State.

What appears to be a Gopher Snake, not native to New Hampshire, was discovered loose in the bathroom at a Meadow Street business in Littleton, police said Wednesday. 

"We believe he may be someone's pet that possibly escaped his home," Littleton police posted to Facebook. 

FOUND SNAKE*** Arresting criminals is not always the most exciting thing about being a police officer. Sometimes, here...

Posted by Littleton Police Department on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

NH Fish & Game personnel were on hand to examine the snake. According to the Oakland Zoo, Gopher snakes are non-venomous but often mistaken for rattlesnakes. They are typically found in the western half of the country.

Anyone who is missing a snake is asked to contact police.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.