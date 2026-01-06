Encore Boston Harbor casino owner reaches hotel expansion deal with Everett

The owner of the Encore Boston Harbor casino has reached an agreement to expand its footprint in Everett.

The memorandum allows for up to two new hotels on property owned by Wynn Resorts on Lower Broadway. There will not be any gambling at the new hotels. It also calls for Wynn to pay up to $25 million for a potential new Commuter Rail stop in the area.

Outgoing Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced that the deal on Monday was struck "in the final hours" of his term.

"This agreement reflects years of work to ensure that any future development delivers real benefits for Everett residents," DeMaria said in a statement. "This agreement not only secures new sources of tax revenue, supports job creation and advances a long-anticipated commuter rail stop, but it also helps ensure that additional contaminated land is cleaned up and returned to productive use for our community."

WBZ-TV has reached out to new Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen for comment. Van Campen, who unseated the 18-year incumbent mayor in November, was sworn into office on Monday.

The agreement also calls for transportation improvements to help alleviate traffic in the area.

It's not the only big development project in the works for Everett. Last week, the Kraft Group reached a deal with Everett and the city of Boston to move forward with plans to build a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution along the Mystic River, not far from the casino.

Encore Boston Harbor, one of three casinos in Massachusetts, opened in 2019.