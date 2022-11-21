Families adopting children from foster care celebrated at Jordan's Furniture

AVON -- Families who have adopted children from the state foster care system got a holiday treat from Jordan's Furniture on Sunday.

The families got a private viewing of the Enchanted Villiage, the Polar Express 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, and photos with Santa.

The event came two days after National Adoption Day.

Jordan's Furniture partners with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help children in foster care find permanent homes. To date, over 530 children have found adoptive families through Jordan's initiatives.

More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday.