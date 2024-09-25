Mother of Elijah Lewis to plead guilty in New Hampshire 5-year-old's death

Mother of 5-year-old son Elijah Lewis to plead guilty in son's death

Mother of 5-year-old son Elijah Lewis to plead guilty in son's death

Mother of 5-year-old son Elijah Lewis to plead guilty in son's death

NASHUA, N.H. - Danielle Dauphinais, the mother of Elijah Lewis, is preparing to plead guilty in the New Hampshire 5-year-old's 2021 death, according to court documents. Elijah's body was found in Abington, Massachusetts after an extensive search that lasted more than a week.

Dauphinais, 38, will plead guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of witness tampering, according to a plea agreement filed Monday. She faces up to 55 years in prison.

Elijah Lewis NH DOJ

Death of Elijah Lewis

Elijah was reported missing and found dead in October 2021 in an Abington park. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.

Dauphinais' boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in 2022 in connection with the boy's death. He was sentenced to 22 to 45 years in prison.

During Stapf's sentencing, they read a series of texts between Stapf and Dauphinais that expressed hostility toward Elijah.

Joseph Stapf and Danielle Denise Dauphinais NH DOJ

Signs of neglect

Prosecutors said Elijah was starved, neglected and physically abused.

When Elijah died and child welfare workers started to investigate his disappearance, the couple put his body in a container and brought him to Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, where Stapf dug a hole and buried him, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that when Elijah was found, he was 3 feet tall and weighed 19 pounds, while an average 5-year-old boy would be about 3.6 feet tall and closer to 40 pounds.

When Elijah was still missing, Stapf and Dauphinais were arrested in New York on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment. Days after their arrest, Elijah's remains were found.

Dauphinais was indicted in 2022 on one count of first-degree murder alleging that she purposely caused her son's death, one count of second-degree murder alleging she acted recklessly in causing his death, and three counts of witness tampering.

She had initially pleaded not guilty before opting to change her plea.