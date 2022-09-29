Mother's boyfriend gets 22-45 years in death of New Hampshire boy Elijah Lewis

NASHUA, N.H. – A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison in the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.

Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday, including manslaughter. He is facing a sentence of 22-45 years in prison.

Lewis was missing and later found dead in Abington, Massachusetts, last October. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.

Stapf was dating Elijah's mother, Danielle Dauphinais, who is awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Timothy Lewis, Elijah's biological father, gave a victim impact statement in court.

"You could have stepped up to stop this at any point if you had been man enough," he said.

Stapf himself spoke in court as well on Thursday, saying he "never wanted any of this to happen to Elijah."

"I loved that boy. I did," Stapf said. "I'm so sorry. I wish I could take it back."