Election season police calls rise due to "sign-snatching and squabbling" in Massachusetts town

DARTMOUTH - The 2024 presidential race is extremely close just weeks before Election Day and police in Dartmouth, Massachusetts say there's been a rise in calls related to politics.

"From stolen property to heated threats, it seems the "election season" has everyone feeling a little too passionate," Dartmouth Police said in a Facebook post.

They're asking residents to "leave the sign-snatching and squabbling behind."

Over the past few weeks, the Dartmouth Police Department has noticed a rising trend in calls related to, you guessed it,... Posted by Dartmouth Police Department on Monday, September 23, 2024

"There's really no need to snatch signs from someone's yard or start a showdown with a neighbor who has different views. If you're that fired up about your candidate, channel that energy into the ballot box, and not into bickering on the front lawn," police said.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump, according to the latest CBS News poll.

Dartmouth Police said they're not looking to start a political debate and that their message is for everyone, no matter who you support.

"So, go ahead, put up your lawn signs if you'd like, and focus on what matters-your own property, your own family, and your own friends. You have the right to your opinion, and so does everyone else. Let's all be adults here and keep it respectful."

They added that voting "is the ultimate power move."

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. If you can't wait to vote, early voting in Massachusetts starts on Saturday, Oct. 19 and ends on Friday, Nov. 1.

If you're not registered to vote in Massachusetts, there's still time. The deadline is October 26.