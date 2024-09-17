How to register to vote in Massachusetts before the deadline

Since 2020, 42% of election administrators have left jobs in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a time for Americans to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the 2024 election. If you are not registered to vote yet in Massachusetts, there's still time to do so before the state's deadline.

Below is everything you need to know about registering to vote in Massachusetts, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin's website. If you are a Massachusetts resident, you can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

Check your voter registration in Massachusetts

Not sure if you're registered to vote this November in Massachusetts? Click here to check your voter registration status. You'll need to enter your name, birthday and zip code.

Register online to vote in Massachusetts

Click here to register to vote online. Voters can also update their address or name and change their political party designation online.

A signature on file with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is required in order to register online.

Register by mail to vote in Massachusetts

Click here for a link to download and print a mail-in voter registration form. The form needs to be filled out and signed and mailed to your city or town's election office. Click here for a link to find your local election office.

First-time voters in Massachusetts should also include a copy of their ID showing their name and address when they mail in their form.

Register in person to vote in Massachusetts

You can show up in-person to register to vote at your town clerk, election commission or Boards of Registrars office. The secretary of state's elections division and regional offices also offer in-person voter registration.

Is there automatic voter registration in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts citizens are automatically registered to vote when they apply for or renew a driver's license, learner's permit or state ID with the RMV. They are also automatically registered when they apply for MassHealth benefits or apply for health insurance through the Health Connector.

When is the Massachusetts voter registration deadline?

The last day to register to vote online, in-person or by mail is Oct. 26, 2024.

Is there same-day voter registration in Massachusetts?

Unlike New Hampshire and several other states, Massachusetts does not have same-day voter registration on Election Day.