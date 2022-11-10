Watch CBS News
Edaville reopens for Christmas Festival of Lights

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Edaville is no longer for sale
Edaville is no longer for sale

CARVER - The holiday season is in full swing at Edaville.

The family theme park and railroad in Carver kicked off its Christmas Festival of Lights on Thursday. The festival featuring "classic Christmas lights, rides, food and more" runs through January 1.

General admission tickets start at $12. Kids under 4 years old are free.

This is Edaville's 75th anniversary. Other than opening for the Christmas festival last year, the amusement park had been closed since the pandemic began.

Edaville said in August it is "no longer for sale" after there were some questions about the amusement park's future. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on November 10, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

