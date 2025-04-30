Edaville Railroad's carousel sells for $90,000 at Massachusetts auction, and it won't be going far

The carousel from Edaville Railroad was one of the items up for auction in Carver, Massachusetts on Wednesday and it won't be traveling far to its new home.

Auctioneer Darin Spieth estimated more than 100 people attended the auction at the amusement park, which announced it was preparing "for a new exciting era in late 2025" back in March. Spieth said the majority of the people at the auction own commercial property or their own parks but he did meet someone who had other plans.

"I did talk to a lady though, that her husband does want one of the dinosaurs to put behind the hot tub to scare people, so fair game for that," said Spieth.

Edaville carousel sells for $90,000

One of the big draws was the park's carousel, which dates back to 1986. The carousel sold at auction for $90,000 and its new home isn't too far away. It was bought by Scott Sauchuk, who owns Sauchuk's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Plympton.

"This would be perfect to add a new attraction ... and it's probably 10 miles up the road, it's not going to go far," said Sauchuk. "Hopefully the kids will enjoy it in a new location."

Sauchuk said his pumpkin patch opens in mid-September and he hopes to have the carousel up and running by then. He said he has memories of bringing his children to Edaville so he's happy to own a piece of history for his own pumpkin patch.

"This is an iconic park in the area, it's kind of sad to see it close," said Sauchuk.

King Richard's Faire moving to Edaville

In a statement to WBZ-TV, King Richard's Faire said it will be moving into Edaville's space in time for the Renaissance faire to open in August. The faire will be open from August to mid-October.

"Guests planning to attend should continue to expect world class entertainment, shop incredible handmade wares throughout the Faire's artisan marketplace, and partake in food and beverage fit for a King all within the Faire's beautiful new realm," King Richard's Faire said in a statement.

Edaville plans to continue its Christmas and holiday lights tradition.