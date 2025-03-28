Edaville auctioning off rides; railroad and theme park will be "reimagined"

Edaville, the family theme park and railroad in Carver, Massachusetts, is auctioning off its rides.

A press release says the park is preparing "for a new exciting era in late 2025," but there are few details about what's next.

"The popular family amusement park is going to be reimagined with many wonderful things to come toward the end of the year," the press release said.

A post on Edaville's Facebook page Thursday said "Edaville Family Theme park has been sold and new operators have taken over." It also said more information about the upcoming season would be announced when available. The message was no longer on the page as of Friday morning.

Edaville ride auction

The auction is happening in Carver on April 30. The auctioneer says all rides must be removed by May 15.

Among the amusement park rides and other items being auctioned include kiddie coasters, a ferris wheel, a sky tower, a shooting gallery, animated dinosaur figures and train cars.

A caboose ride up for auction at Edaville. Spieth and Satow Auctions

Edaville railroad history

The future of Edaville has been in question for several years, especially after the COVID pandemic hurt business and a "Thomas Land" attraction featuring Thomas the Tank Engine didn't work out.

In 2022, when the railroad and park turned 75, new owners took over and said they were "committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities." But the very next year, the owner said it wanted to make Edaville a "Christmas-only" destination and add hundreds of housing units to the property.

There was also news this month about some other New England amusement parks. New Hampshire's Story Land, Water Country and the Living Shores Aquarium are being sold to the theme park company that operates Dollywood.