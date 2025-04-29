Edaville Railroad's amusement park rides will be auctioned in Carver. What's up for sale?

Edaville Railroad in Carver will auction off many of its amusement park rides on Wednesday, including a 1953 Ferris wheel, as the 80-year-old attraction makes way for what it is calling a "new, exciting era."

What are the plans for Edaville Railroad?

The family theme park announced earlier this month that King Richard's Faire is moving to Edaville. The long-running Renaissance festival that's the largest of its kind in New England will start its season on Aug. 30 and run on weekends through Oct. 19.

In the meantime, Edaville says it plans to expand its Christmas traditions. "Edaville will add exciting entertainment, and delicious foods and beverage options, as well as expand its festive holiday marketplace," park operators said in a press release.

What's on the auction block?

According to a brochure by Spieth and Satow Auctions, vintage and newer rides, as well as dinosaur figures, will be on the auction block, including:

1990 Zamperla Flying Turtles

2015 Zamperla Crazy Bus

2015 Zamperla Tilting Tobey

2015 Cranberry Carousel/Willey the Whale

2015 Zameperla Sky Tower

2015 Zamperla Fire Brigade

2015 Zamperla Helicopter/Mini Jet

2015 Aerial Ride

2015 Zamperla Mini Ferris Wheel

2015 Zamperla Rockin Tub

2014 Zamperla Convoy

2014 Visa Spinning Lady Bug Coaster

1964 Allen Herschell Astronaut

1998 GR Rondina Clown Train

2006 SBF Balloon Drop

1964 AH Jolly Caterpillar

1986 Chance Carousel

1953 Eli Ferris Wheel

1962 Eli Scrambler

1994 ARM Bone Shaker

S&W Jet A Bout

Sally, Den of Lost Thieves Dark Ride

Two Zamperla Pirate Ship Rides

Tri-Level Soft Play

2019 Daniel Woods 6 Gun Shooting Gallery

Multiple animated dinosaur figures

Auctioneer Darren Spieth said he hopes to see the carousels get a new life at another theme park.

"Everybody brought their grandkids and all their kids, and people get in the chariots and they pick their favorite horse and they just ... with the music and the theme of it ... people just love carousel rides," Spieth said.

The rides must be removed from Edaville by May 15.

Edaville Railroad's struggles

The future of Edaville has been in question since the COVID pandemic hurt the business and a "Thomas Land" attraction featuring Thomas the Tank Engine was pulled.

In 2022, when the railroad and park turned 75, new owners took over and said they were "committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities." In 2023, the owners began to eye turning Edaville into a Christmas attraction and using the remaining land for housing units.

Edaville is known for its Christmas Festival of Lights, and owners have said that the holiday season accounts for 60% to 70% of the park's business.