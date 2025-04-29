Edaville Railroad's amusement park rides will be auctioned in Carver. What's up for sale?
Edaville Railroad in Carver will auction off many of its amusement park rides on Wednesday, including a 1953 Ferris wheel, as the 80-year-old attraction makes way for what it is calling a "new, exciting era."
What are the plans for Edaville Railroad?
The family theme park announced earlier this month that King Richard's Faire is moving to Edaville. The long-running Renaissance festival that's the largest of its kind in New England will start its season on Aug. 30 and run on weekends through Oct. 19.
In the meantime, Edaville says it plans to expand its Christmas traditions. "Edaville will add exciting entertainment, and delicious foods and beverage options, as well as expand its festive holiday marketplace," park operators said in a press release.
What's on the auction block?
According to a brochure by Spieth and Satow Auctions, vintage and newer rides, as well as dinosaur figures, will be on the auction block, including:
- 1990 Zamperla Flying Turtles
- 2015 Zamperla Crazy Bus
- 2015 Zamperla Tilting Tobey
- 2015 Cranberry Carousel/Willey the Whale
- 2015 Zameperla Sky Tower
- 2015 Zamperla Fire Brigade
- 2015 Zamperla Helicopter/Mini Jet
- 2015 Aerial Ride
- 2015 Zamperla Mini Ferris Wheel
- 2015 Zamperla Rockin Tub
- 2014 Zamperla Convoy
- 2014 Visa Spinning Lady Bug Coaster
- 1964 Allen Herschell Astronaut
- 1998 GR Rondina Clown Train
- 2006 SBF Balloon Drop
- 1964 AH Jolly Caterpillar
- 1986 Chance Carousel
- 1953 Eli Ferris Wheel
- 1962 Eli Scrambler
- 1994 ARM Bone Shaker
- S&W Jet A Bout
- Sally, Den of Lost Thieves Dark Ride
- Two Zamperla Pirate Ship Rides
- Tri-Level Soft Play
- 2019 Daniel Woods 6 Gun Shooting Gallery
- Multiple animated dinosaur figures
Auctioneer Darren Spieth said he hopes to see the carousels get a new life at another theme park.
"Everybody brought their grandkids and all their kids, and people get in the chariots and they pick their favorite horse and they just ... with the music and the theme of it ... people just love carousel rides," Spieth said.
The rides must be removed from Edaville by May 15.
Edaville Railroad's struggles
The future of Edaville has been in question since the COVID pandemic hurt the business and a "Thomas Land" attraction featuring Thomas the Tank Engine was pulled.
In 2022, when the railroad and park turned 75, new owners took over and said they were "committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities." In 2023, the owners began to eye turning Edaville into a Christmas attraction and using the remaining land for housing units.
Edaville is known for its Christmas Festival of Lights, and owners have said that the holiday season accounts for 60% to 70% of the park's business.