Ed Sheeran's Gillette Stadium concerts canceled due to nor'easter, tour promoter says

Ed Sheeran's Gillette Stadium concerts in Foxboro, Massachusetts, this weekend have been canceled as Boston braces for a nor'easter and controversy surrounds his "Loop" tour.

Sheeran was scheduled to play Gillette Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m.

"Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium," tour promoter Messina Touring said in a statement. "The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority."

WBZ-TV's helicopter captured crews taking down the stage for Sheeran Friday morning.

Ed Sheeran's stage at Gillette Stadium. CBS Boston

The nor'easter is expected to bring damaging winds to areas near the coast. Wind gusts in the Foxboro area could be between 40 and 55 mph, peaking Friday night through Saturday night.

Macklemore was originally scheduled to open both shows, but he was removed from the tour after saying "Free Palestine" at a concert earlier this month in New Jersey. Other supporting acts for Sheeran also quit the tour in protest.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also owns Gillette Stadium. Kraft previously called Sheeran and said Macklemore wouldn't be able to perform because the rapper has a "broader history of antisemitic rhetoric."

Sheeran performed last weekend in Philadelphia without any openers. He said in an onstage speech that the situation in Gaza is "catastrophic and unjustifiable," but added that he wants his shows to be about humanity and not politics.

Ticket prices had been falling for the concerts before the cancellation. Ticketmaster also made refunds available for the Gillette shows after Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell stepped in and sent a demand letter to the company.

The tour promoter said refunds will be available at their point of purchase, and anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded.

Sheeran's next concert is scheduled in Atlanta on Oct. 3.