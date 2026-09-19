Pro-Palestinian protesters rally near Ed Sheeran concert in Philadelphia amid controversy

About 50 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Broad and Pattison streets in South Philadelphia Saturday ahead of the Ed Sheeran concert.

Protesters chanted and held flags and signs. They spoke out against Ed Sheeran after Macklemore was dropped from his tour for making comments in support of Palestine earlier this month.

"I think that Ed Sheeran could have made a statement by providing support to the Palestinian people. I think if he cancels the concert, he doesn't cancel the concert, I don't care. … The fact of the matter is, if he wants to actually send a message, he should help people because people need help, and he has the ability to do that," one protester said.

Some fans adjust plans because of protest

Some fans headed to the show said they arrived early or opted to take public transportation to the show because of the expected protests.

"The fans always suffer is what ends up happening," Leigh Berton, of Chalfont, said. "You spent the money to see opening acts and now you don't have them … and he gets the brunt of being the bad guy, so I don't think there was any winning situation."

"I think it's a little unfair for [Ed Sheeran], I think he's getting a lot of the blame. I don't know how much power he has to stop things, but in the end, I think it's just a community of people want to be out, have a good time," said fan Brad Antalosky, of Boyertown.

Fans said they were disappointed they won't get to see any opening acts, including Macklemore.

"We'll give people the opportunity to express their First Amendment right as long as they don't engage in illegal and inappropriate behavior, but we have a layered approach, so we'll have additional assets in the stadium area to address that," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. "But I'm confident we'll be able to address that, and our protesters will be able to voice their opinions and concert-goers will be able to go and enjoy the concert, and we'll work very hard to make sure that happens."

The concert was expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Controversy over Macklemore comments

The controversy began when rapper Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's tour after making pro-Palestinian comments during a Sept. 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Since then, all opening acts dropped out in support of the "Thrift Shop" artist.

Macklemore claimed he was removed from the tour after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who owns one of the stadiums where they were set to play, reached out to Sheeran. Kraft has said Macklemore's comments went too far and the rapper would not be welcome at Gillette Stadium, which Kraft owns.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Philadelphia sent an open letter to the Philadelphia Eagles, the stadium operator and the city asking who made the decision to remove Macklemore from the show at the Linc. The letter says the issue goes beyond one artist or one concert, raising questions about free speech and whether Macklemore's support for Palestinian rights played a role in his removal.

Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia that officers, including members of the Civil Affairs Division, would be deployed at the concert to monitor protests.

The Eagles have not returned a request for comment. The team manages Lincoln Financial Field.

Sheeran said in a post on Instagram that he tried to "build a bridge" between Macklemore and Kraft and the other venues. Sheeran said Messina Touring Group, the tour promoter, made the decision to remove Macklemore from the tour.

Kraft and Macklemore both said in recent days that they made donations to organizations that support Palestinian people.