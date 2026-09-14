Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour following pro-Palestinian remarks on stage

Performer Macklemore is being dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop tour after making on-stage statements that some found controversial.

Earlier this month, Macklemore spoke out about his pro-Palestinian beliefs while performing his opening act as part of the tour.

"The truth is, a big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I can stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine," Macklemore said, according to clips from his set posted on social media.

Macklemore went on to perform a song called "Hind's Hall," a reference to a Columbia University building that protesters renamed during pro-Palestinian demonstrations there.

Macklemore's remarks drew criticism from some and praise from others.

The Anti-Defamation League called Macklemore's comments "completely unacceptable," and the Israeli American Council started a petition calling for Macklemore's removal from the remainder of the tour.

The concert promoter for the tour announced Macklemore's departure Monday.

"As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran's U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates," Messina Touring Group said in a statement.

Macklemore posted his response to his removal on social media. In his post, he said he is not a victim, that the Palestinian people are.

"Taking a side can cost you," he posted. "Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I've lost all of those things."

In the same social media post, Macklemore wrote that "antisemitism is real" but added criticism of Israel and Zionism should not be "conflated with hatred of Jewish people."

Macklemore has previously been criticized for using imagery and rhetoric that some consider antisemitic, dating to 2014.

"Freedom of speech is not freedom from responsibility ... a concert stage is not a platform for anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda," the IAC said in response to Macklemore's removal. "When a war is presented one-sidedly, erasing the massacre that led to it ... while the Jewish state alone is presented as the guilty party, the message crosses the line from legitimate political criticism into antisemitism."