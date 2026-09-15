Ed Sheeran says he tried to "build a bridge" between Macklemore, Robert Kraft: "I am not complicit."

Ed Sheeran is speaking out about the decision to drop Macklemore from his tour, and his conversation with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft amid a controversy about the rapper's pro-Palestinian messaging.

Sheeran said in an Instagram post Tuesday, "It's important that I set out some facts" about what led to Macklemore being cut from his "Loop" tour. Earlier this month while opening for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore said "Free Palestine" and performed a song in honor of pro-Palestinian students who illegally took over part of a Columbia University building.

Sheeran said after that performance, venues for upcoming concert dates told him they would cancel the shows if Macklemore was still part of the tour.

"I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said," Sheeran wrote. "I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft."

Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, where Sheeran is set to perform later this month, said in a statement Monday that he has to ensure that events at his venue "do not provide a platform for hate speech."

"Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line," Kraft wrote.

Macklemore said in his Instagram post that "Antisemitism is real," but argued that criticizing Israel and saying "Free Palestine" should not be conflated with Jewish hate.

"But if those words cost me the stage, while turning the conversation back to Palestine, then it was the most successful tour I've ever been on," Macklemore wrote.

Sheeran said it was the tour promoter's decision to drop Macklemore, not his as Macklemore claimed. He also said he is "appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine" and said wars should not be tolerated.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict," Sheeran wrote. "Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care. Nor does it mean I don't support causes in my own, personal way."