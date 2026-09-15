Ed Sheeran's supporting acts pull out of tour after Macklemore was dropped over pro-Palestinian comments

Several supporting acts quit Ed Sheeran's tour on Tuesday after the rapper Macklemore was removed for pro-Palestinian comments he made during a concert in New Jersey.

Hours after Sheeran posted on social media about Macklemore's ouster and attributed the decision to the tour's promoters, Aaron Rowe, Beoga, Finneas, and Danish band Lukas Graham posted on Instagram that they would withdraw from Sheeran's tour.



Rowe and Lukas Graham would have been replacements for Macklemore on Sheeran's remaining U.S. dates, while Beoga had been performing several songs — including some the Irish folk band co-wrote — with Sheeran around the middle of each set. Finneas, who is Billie Eilish's brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year.

The moves by his fellow artists put enormous pressure on Sheeran, who has tried to avoid politics and taking a side in the Gaza conflict, arguing that his fans don't come to his shows to hear politics.

Macklemore said Monday on Instagram that several U.S. venues told the promoter they would prohibit him from performing as Sheeran's opening act, rallied by Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots. His Kraft Group also owns Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play.

In a statement Monday, Kraft said the decision to cancel Macklemore was a result of his recent comments "and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community."

Macklemore performs at the Goldencoast Rap Festival in Corcelles-les-Monts, near Dijon, central-eastern France, on Aug. 30, 2026. Arnaud Finistre/AFP via Getty Images

Rowe and Beoga each cited their country's history in their statements explaining their decision to withdraw from the tour.

Rowe, in his statement, wrote, "As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children."

He ended his message with "free Palestine."

Beoga said it was dropping out over "the silencing of Macklemore by zionist lobbies."

"We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people," the band wrote.

Finneas said in his statement, "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," adding, "I stand with Palestine and its people."

Lukas Graham said it was "hard to watch families in other parts of the world burying the people they love. We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up. Wherever they live. Whatever flag flies over them."

"Money doesn't give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody's bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we're allowed to acknowledge," the duo added. They ended their statement with three images of watermelon, which has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Sheeran has insisted the decision to drop Macklemore as his opening act was made by the promoters alone. The British singer also said he refused to be drawn into a public discussion about the war in Gaza.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."

Ed Sheeran performs during iHeartRadio KISS108's Jingle Ball 2025 at TD Garden on Dec. 14, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen

The tour's promoter, the Messina Touring Group, did not immediately respond to CBS News' requests for comment Tuesday. Macklemore's publicist also did not immediately respond.

Sheeran's statement came a day after Macklemore said he was kicked off the Loop Tour after exclaiming "Free Palestine!" during the Sept. 5 date at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium while introducing his protest song "Hind's Hall" — a reference to the student protests over the Gaza war that took place at Columbia University in New York City.

"To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters, criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, it in no way is criticism of you," Macklemore said during the concert.

Macklemore, in his statement on social media, insisted: "Antisemitism is real. And that is exactly why the word matters too much to be used as a shield against criticism of the Israeli state. When criticizing Israel, opposing Zionism or saying 'Free Palestine' gets conflated with hatred of Jewish people, it doesn't protect Jewish people. It protects Israel from accountability."

Sheeran said in his latest post that he "spoke with the venues at length all week to try to build a bridge," but that "the venue's and promoter's decision was final."

A growing chorus of organizations and experts say Israel's wartime actions in Gaza amount to genocide — an accusation Israel vehemently rejects.

Macklemore was scheduled to perform at eight of the 10 shows Sheeran has remaining on his stadium tour, which is scheduled to resume Saturday in Philadelphia. Ahead are stops at Gillette Stadium, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

In his social media statement, Sheeran said he tries to use his music to "bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together" and that while he has personal views about "this devastating conflict," he chooses not to speak publicly because people who come to his shows "do not expect a political forum." He added: "I am not complicit."

"I respect Macklemore's strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes," Sheeran added. "However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace. I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed."