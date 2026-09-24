Ed Sheeran ticket refunds available for Gillette concerts after Massachusetts attorney general steps in

Anyone with tickets for Ed Sheeran's Gillette Stadium concerts can get a refund after Macklemore and other opening acts were dropped from the "Loop Tour," the Massachusetts attorney general said Thursday, but they have to act fast.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell said dozens of people reached out to her office to complain that they couldn't get a refund for Friday and Saturday's shows, which won't be as long now due to the lack of openers.

"After hearing from nearly 200 consumers who were struggling to obtain refunds from Ticketmaster for Ed Sheeran's shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend, my office jumped into action to demand that consumers be provided a clear path to get their money back if they no longer want to attend due to significant changes to the lineup," Campbell said in a statement.

The attorney general said she sent a letter to Ticketmaster "demanding" that the company make an exception to its policy that usually allows artists to cancel or change their opening acts without having to provide a refund to concertgoers.

Campbell said she told Ticketmaster that "unfair or deceptive acts and practices in commercial activities violate the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act."

"In this case, changing nearly all of the acts and performers at the same time constitutes such a dramatic change in the service that Ticketmaster's reliance on the purchase policy appears unfair," the letter stated.

Campbell said anyone who wants a refund can call Ticketmaster customer service at 1-800-653-8000 or follow instructions on their website. Refunds have to be requested at least 24 hours before the show starts, according to Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices for the Sheeran concerts have "fallen way off" amid the Macklemore controversy, one reseller said. Floor seats are selling for under $150, according to Ticketmaster.

Macklemore was dropped from the tour after saying "Free Palestine" onstage at a New Jersey concert earlier this month. Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft called Sheeran and said Macklemore wouldn't be allowed to perform, saying that he has a "broader history of antisemitic rhetoric." The other two opening acts for Gillette and Sheeran's backing band also pulled out of the tour after Macklemore was dropped.