Ed Sheeran Gillette Stadium concert time, Commuter Rail train schedule change after tour openers drop out

Planning to see Ed Sheeran at Gillette Stadium this weekend? There are important changes to the time of the concert and the schedule of the special Commuter Rail trains headed to Foxboro, Massachusetts, after the singer-songwriter's opening acts were dropped from his "Loop" tour.

Sheeran is scheduled to play Gillette on Friday and Saturday nights. Macklemore was supposed to open for him, but the rapper was dropped from the tour by the concert promoter after saying "Free Palestine" onstage at a concert earlier this month in New Jersey. Opening acts Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Irish folk band Beoga also pulled out of the tour in protest.

Gillette is owned by Robert Kraft, who also owns the New England Patriots. Kraft called Sheeran to say Macklemore wouldn't be allowed to perform at Foxboro. He has since said he'll be donating $2 million to help humanitarian efforts in the region.

Sheeran performed solo last weekend in Philadelphia, and told fans he "never wanted to be an activist musician."

Ed Sheeran Gillette concert start time

Originally, Friday and Saturday's shows were scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. The parking lots were set to open at 1:30 p.m., with fans being able to enter the stadium at 3:30 p.m.

But now that Sheeran is the only performer scheduled to take the stage, those times have been pushed back. The concert is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., with parking lots opening at 4:30 p.m. and gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Commuter Rail train schedule for Ed Sheeran

The MBTA is running special Commuter Rail trains to Gillette for the concert. Tickets cost $20 round trip.

A T spokesperson said the train schedule is being adjusted accordingly based on the new concert start time.

A train from Boston will now depart South Station at 5:25 p.m. on Friday. It will be at Back Bay at 5:30 p.m., Dedham at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Foxboro at 6:25 p.m.

The train schedule for Saturday hasn't been finalized yet, but it will be available on the Commuter Rail website.

Concertgoers should also keep an eye on the weather forecast this weekend, as a potential nor'easter could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area.