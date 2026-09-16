Robert Kraft responds to Macklemore's call to donate $1M to Palestinians amid Ed Sheeran tour controversy

Macklemore on Wednesday asked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match a $1 million donation to support Palestinians as controversy continues to surround Ed Sheeran's concert tour. Later, Kraft issued a statement of his own, saying he already had conversations with Sheeran about matching the pop star's own $2 million donation to help humanitarian efforts.

Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's "Loop" tour after saying "Free Palestine" earlier this month during a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Other supporting acts for the tour have also quit and expressed their support for Macklemore.

Macklemore was supposed to join Sheeran on the last weekend of September for concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. But Kraft, who owns the venue, called Sheeran and said Macklemore would not be allowed to perform.

In a statement, Kraft cited "Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community." Kraft did say he would welcome the opportunity to sit down and talk with Macklemore, saying they both want to see an end to the war.

Macklemore said in a new Instagram post Wednesday that he wants to bring the conversation back to "the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom." He said he would be donating $1 million - the entirety of his earnings from Sheeran's tour - to organizations that support the Palestinian people.

"And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation," Macklemore wrote. "Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth."

About two hours later, Kraft released a statement of his own, saying he had already been in talks with Sheeran.

"I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis," Kraft said. "Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges."

Kraft did not mention specifically what organizations would benefit from the money.

"In addition, I'd like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships," Kraft said.