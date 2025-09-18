Ed Sheeran bringing "Loop Tour" to Gillette Stadium for 2 shows in 2026

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran is making a return to Massachusetts. Sheeran announced on Thursday that he will be bringing his "Loop Tour" to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for two shows in 2026.

Sheeran will perform at the home of the New England Patriots on September 25 and September 26, 2026.

Fans can register at EdSheeran.com for access to tickets through presale registration. Fans who register will receive a unique one-time code before the presale begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Sheeran released a new album, "Play," last week. The Loop Tour is described as having an all new set design with new songs from the album in addition to Sheeran's hits.

The British star has made history at Gillette Stadium in the past. In 2023, he broke the single-show attendance record for the venue with a crowd of 71,723.

Earlier this year, Sheeran spent plenty of time in Massachusetts.

For St. Patrick's Day, Sheeran pulled up to The Dubliner Irish Pub in Boston's Government Center, playing a surprise concert.

Then, Sheeran opened the Old Phone Pub, a pop-up Irish pub in Ipswich, to celebrate his new single "Old Phone." That song is from the Play album that is now driving Sheeran's tour. Sheeran surprised fans by making an appearance at the pub.

As part of his time in New England, Sheeran also stopped at the WBZ-TV studios to record a special weather forecast.

"I like doing firsts. It's my first time doing this," Sheeran told WBZ-TV while wearing a shirt with the title, "We are the weather."

Sheeran's Loop Tour will open in June in Glendale, Arizona and last through November.