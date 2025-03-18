Ed Sheeran performs surprise show at Boston pub on St. Patrick's Day

People celebrating St. Patrick's Day at an Irish pub in Boston were in for the surprise of a lifetime when pop star Ed Sheeran came in and performed a concert.

Sheeran posted on social media Monday night, giving only a hint that the show would be happening. In his Instagram story, he posted a photo of himself in Boston and the caption "Meet me in the pub tonight."

Ed Sheeran plays Boston pub

A short time later, Sheeran pulled up and headed into The Dubliner Irish Pub in the Government Center area of downtown Boston.

There was a packed house as Sheeran arrived wearing a Boston Celtics jersey.

Sheeran jumped on stage, playing some of his greatest hits with the crowd singing along.

"We were in The Dubliner early since this evening, enjoying the celebrations. We heard about a special event out the back so we managed to get our way out and the music was brilliant, the bands were class and then the next thing you know Ed Sheeran just appeared out of nowhere. It was class. It was brilliant," Caan McGonagle said.

Ed Sheeran tour

Sheeran has gained worldwide fame for songs like "Shape of You," "Perfect," and "Thinking Out Loud."

The pop-up concert was particularly exciting for local fans of Sheeran's music, since he currently does not have any American tour dates scheduled. Sheeran's tour resumes on April 26 with a festival performance in Abu Dhabi before he heads to Qatar and Bahrain, then to a stretch of European shows.