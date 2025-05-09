Ipswich residents proud to be included in Ed Sheeran's "Old Phone" music video

In March, the people of Ipswich were starstruck by Ed Sheeran. Now they are the stars of his new music video.

Mom-to-be Ashley Dunn of Ipswich knew her selfie with Sheeran would be a memory she'd someday show her daughter. But she had no idea the moment would be woven into the global star's art, a happy half-second now forever a part of the music video made the day he visited their town.

The newly released video for "Old Phone" is tugging on heartstrings around the world; the sentimental lyrics playing over images of the joyful day Sheeran's pop-up pub came to the North Shore.

"It was a much sadder song than I was anticipating. I was thinking an upbeat pub song, but hearing the nostalgia and then seeing the crowd, it was nice that it kind of put the sadness mixed in with the cheerfulness of where he's at now. It's super relatable. Everybody has gone through pasts and has stories that you kind of bury and push away. When you re-find it it's kind of crazy," Dunn said.

Ed Sheeran's visit to Ipswich

Fans filled the streets that day and it was all to see Ed Sheeran, but locals love how he made it clear he was here to see and experience their Ipswich.

Crowds of fans catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran in Ipswich on March 28, 2025. CBS Boston

"He just came right in, talked to people and then went right behind the bar and sang his new song. Everybody went crazy," recalled Paula Fougere at the Choate Bridge Pub.

"He's fabulous. It was our wedding song, "Thinking Out Loud," so a little bit of a tie there. It's wonderful," said Barb Cole.

Brought the community together

The whirlwind visit gave Sheeran an authentic, vibrant setting for his emotional new song. And the coastal community won't forget what he gave them either.

"I think we actually have a lot of new people coming in because of that. It's been really busy here. This restaurant has been doing great," Fougere said.

"Everybody was happy and friendly in good spirits. It was really nice to see the community come together," Dunn added.