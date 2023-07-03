Ed Sheeran breaks Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record

FOXBORO - Ed Sheeran and his fans had a great weekend in Foxboro.

According to Gillette Stadium, he broke the single-show attendance record there Saturday night.

In a statement Monday, the stadium said Sheeran "had a venue-record 71,723 in attendance. Sheeran's Saturday show bested the previous mark that had stood since the U2 360° Tour on Sept. 20, 2009."

That "just broke the Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record" feeling 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I8sP7Lc43r — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) July 2, 2023

The capacity for football at Gillette Stadium is 64,628, according to its website. Concert attendances can vary because performers have stages that are different sizes on the field.

The stadium quoted Sheeran in a tweet saying:

"I have so much history at this place. I really think that this is my favorite place to play in the United States, honestly. I'm not saying that lightly. There are a lot of cool places in the States, right, but I have a real connection here. I'm going to get emotional. I love being back."

Sheeran said Gillette was the first NFL stadium that he ever played at solo and it's the place he's played the most in the U.S.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Sheeran surprised a group of young musicians in Boston and invited them to his concert that night.