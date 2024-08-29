Second human case of mosquito-borne EEE detected in Massachusetts woman in her 30s

Man shot by police on bridge between NH and Maine and other top stories

BOSTON - A second human case of the mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis was confirmed in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Case in Plymouth County

The Department of Public Health said a woman in her 30s was exposed in the area of Plymouth County. The area was aerial sprayed Tuesday night but the woman became infected before spraying was done. The state's second EEE case in a horse was also confirmed in the same area.

In Plymouth County, EEE-positive mosquito samples were found in Abington, Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Marion, Middleboro, Plymouth, Rochester, Wareham and Whitman.

The first human case in Massachusetts this year was a man in his 80s exposed in southern Worcester County. A 41-year-old man in New Hampshire also died of EEE this year.

How to protect yourself from EEE

EEE is rare but can be deadly in people of all ages and is generally spread to humans through a bite from an infected mosquito.

"EEE risk does not end on Labor Day," said state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown in a statement. "We continue to strongly advise that individuals in areas where EEE risk is at high and critical levels reschedule evening outdoor events to avoid peak mosquito biting hours."

The Department of Public Health said the best way to protect yourself from EEE is to use insect repellent with DEET as an ingredient, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and avoid going outdoors between dusk and dawn, which is peak biting time for mosquitos. Residents are also advised to drain standing water from rain gutters, wading pools or flowerpots, as mosquitos lay their eggs in standing water.