East Bridgewater yards flooded after dam breaks in Halifax

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Several yards in East Bridgewater were flooded Friday when a dam broke in nearby Halifax.

Police said the water flowed over a road and bridge near Robin's Pond.

One of several yards in East Bridgewater that were flooded Friday when a dam broke in Halifax. CBS Boston

The rising water covered yards near the pond in East Bridgewater.

East Bridgewater Police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp because it's impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected for any possible structural damage.

One of several yards in East Bridgewater that were flooded Friday when a dam broke in Halifax. CBS Boston

There's no word yet on what caused the dam in Halifax to break.