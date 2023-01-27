Watch CBS News
Local News

East Bridgewater yards flooded after dam breaks in Halifax

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

East Bridgewater yards flooded after dam breaks in Halifax
East Bridgewater yards flooded after dam breaks in Halifax 00:21

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Several yards in East Bridgewater were flooded Friday when a dam broke in nearby Halifax.

Police said the water flowed over a road and bridge near Robin's Pond.

flood2.jpg
One of several yards in East Bridgewater that were flooded Friday when a dam broke in Halifax. CBS Boston

The rising water covered yards near the pond in East Bridgewater.

East Bridgewater Police said Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp because it's impassable until the water recedes and the bridge can be inspected for any possible structural damage.

flood1.jpg
One of several yards in East Bridgewater that were flooded Friday when a dam broke in Halifax. CBS Boston

There's no word yet on what caused the dam in Halifax to break.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.