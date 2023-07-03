Watch CBS News
Local News

Duxbury firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Duxbury firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain
Duxbury firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain 00:22

DUXBURY - Firefighters came to the rescue for some baby turkeys that fell down a storm drain in Duxbury.

One firefighter climbed into the storm drain with a gas meter attached and managed to corral the three baby turkeys into a bucket.

chickens-saved-credit-duxbury-fire-pio-3.jpg
Three baby turkeys in a bucket after they were rescued from a storm drain in Duxbury. Duxbury Fire Department

The baby turkeys were then reunited with their mother, who chirped her appreciation, according to the fire department.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 10:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.