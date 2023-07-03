Duxbury firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain

DUXBURY - Firefighters came to the rescue for some baby turkeys that fell down a storm drain in Duxbury.

One firefighter climbed into the storm drain with a gas meter attached and managed to corral the three baby turkeys into a bucket.

Three baby turkeys in a bucket after they were rescued from a storm drain in Duxbury. Duxbury Fire Department

The baby turkeys were then reunited with their mother, who chirped her appreciation, according to the fire department.