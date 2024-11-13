Christmas trees planted this year are dying because of the drought in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Christmas tree farms seeing more trees die this year due to drought

Massachusetts Christmas tree farms seeing more trees die this year due to drought

Massachusetts Christmas tree farms seeing more trees die this year due to drought

MENDON - The drought in Massachusetts might not hurt Christmas tree sales this year, but a few years from now, it could be a major problem.

500 Christmas trees have died

At Vandervalk Farm in Mendon, there are about 10,000 Christmas trees on ten acres. The trees that are thriving at more than 7 feet tall were planted 10-to-15 years ago.

As for the 2,700 trees they planted back in the spring, they've lost 500 of them so far.

"I shouldn't lose that many. I should lose ten trees," manager Chris Moran told WBZ-TV. "We lost 20-to-25 percent of the trees that we planted this year. In ten years, I have 25 or 20 percent less of my product to sell."

At Vandervalk Farm in Mendon, manager Chris Moran said they've lost 500 Christmas trees planted just last spring. CBS Boston

Last year, there was a shortage after the farm was hit with too much rain and trees died. This year, it's been too dry.

"We can't grow anything"

"They're all yellow on the inside. The needles are falling off," Moran said of the trees planted this year. "No farm needs no water, so without water we can't grow anything."

Moran blames climate change, saying it's either too dry or too wet.

"You just can't win," he said.

If you're looking for real Christmas tree, Vandervalk Farm will be open for tree cutting on Friday, November 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They're available on a first come, first served basis. The farm recommends you get there early for a shot at the tallest trees. Each tree, no matter what size, costs $85.

"We've always had more customers than trees," Moran told WBZ.