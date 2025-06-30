Dropkick Murphys to play free homecoming concert in Quincy

The Dropkick Murphys are shipping up to Quincy, Massachusetts for a free homecoming concert.

The Celtic punk rockers will play a street concert on July 12 in Quincy Center across from 1250 Hancock St. The free show, part of Quincy's 400th birthday celebrations, is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"Over the past three decades, the band has become a beloved symbol of Massachusetts pride, known for their electrifying performances and fiercely loyal fan base," the city of Quincy said in a statement. "The Quincy400 concert marks a homecoming celebration, as the band returns to where it all began."

The band got its start in Quincy in 1996 and practiced on Hancock Street, about a mile from where the concert is planed.

"The Dropkick Murphys are not just a world-famous band - they're part of our Quincy story," Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch said in a statement. "We are honored to welcome home the Dropkick Murphys for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit."

The band known for hits like "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" and "Tessie" is releasing a new album on July 4 called "For The People."

Parts of Hancock Street and the surrounding areas will be closed starting Friday, July 11 at 11 a.m. to set up for the concert. The city says there will be random bag searches for attendees.

Quincy400

Quincy400 commemorates the 400th anniversary of Quincy's settlement in 1625, with celebratory events planned all year round.

The Maritime Festival on the July 4th weekend will celebrate Quincy's "storied maritime legacy and vibrant community spirit," the city says.

Later in the summer, Darius Rucker from Hootie and the Blowfish will play a sold-out concert at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Aug. 2, followed by a show from "Creedence Clearwater Revival" singer John Fogerty on Aug. 3.