Dropkick Murphys donate $25,000 to Franciscan Children's, perform holiday concert for kids

BRIGHTON - The Dropkick Murphys brought some holiday cheer to the kids at Franciscan Children's.

The American Celtic punk band from Quincy has performed at the hospital and day school for years.

This year their appearance happened to fall on the same day as the school's holiday sing-a-long, so they decided to be the opening act for the students performing.

The band played holiday songs, before donating $25,000 to the hospital.