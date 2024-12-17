Drone activity "concerning" and should prompt action from Congress, Massachusetts governor says

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said recent drone sightings along the East Coast are "concerning," and should prompt action by Congress to let states conduct their own investigations.

Drone sightings

Mysterious drone sightings have been reported in several states, including Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

According to the White House, many of the reported drone sightings have been deemed not credible. The Department of Homeland Security has also said they are confident there is no threat and many sightings are manned aircrafts being misidentified as drones.

Healey was asked about the recent sightings on Tuesday.

"In terms of what we're seeing up and down the East Coast, it's concerning," Healey said. "We've not seen the volume that New York and New Jersey have seen. I can say right now there is no ongoing public safety threat to Massachusetts. There continues to be cooperation as there should be between state, federal and local law enforcement."

Massachusetts drones

Healey said Massachusetts officials will continue to be vigilant investigating reported drones.

The Massachusetts Democrat said she believes the recent drone activity should spur action from Congress. Healey said states should be allowed to investigate and prosecute illegal drone activity. She also believes the federal government should provide better technology capable of drone detection.

"That's going to be very important as the pace of technology has really evolved very quickly. It's a serious concern and one I take very seriously as governor," Healey said.

Boston drone arrests

Two men were arrested in Boston over the weekend after allegedly flying a drone too close to Logan Airport.

"Let me say this at the outset. I just want to remind the public. You can't fly a drone over a military base, or military installation, you can't fly a drone over or around an airport. So don't do that. Because if you do that, you're going to be subject to arrest and possibly prosecution," Healey said.

The two men were charged with trespassing, breaking and entering, and violating a municipal ordinance or bylaw.