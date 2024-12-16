What are the rules for flying drones? Expert says more education should be required

What are the rules for recreational drone operators?

BOSTON - As two Massachusetts men face charges for allegedly flying a drone too close to Logan Airport, concerns over how drones are used and why continue to grow.

"It is hard to hear that there's something that's going on that's scaring people," said Hayden Spitz, owner of Boston Drone Productions.

Drone sightings have captured the country's attention. The arrests in Massachusetts making the local threat all the more real. Two men were charged with trespassing after flying drones too close to airspace.

Now technology that can provide breathtaking views, deliver necessities and even race, is becoming a serious safety concern.

"They are a valuable asset," said Spitz. He teaches drone safety at the University of New Hampshire. "The main thing is we focus on safety," said Spitz.

But for Spitz, education is what separates a successful flight from landing an operator in legal trouble. "A lot of us in the drone community are either doing this for fun or for work," said Spitz.

FAA rules for drone operators

There are two types of operators: recreational drone users, responsible for taking the TRUST test, a no fail exam that teaches dos and don'ts and commercial users who complete hours of training eventually acquiring a professional license.

Both have to follow rules laid out by the FAA including:

Must weigh less than 55 pounds

Fly below 400 feet

No flying near crowds or airspace

Stay in line of sight



The key to drone safety is knowing where you are and what you're allowed to do in that space. There are FAA approved apps for all of it, like Aloft Air Control, color coding where and how high operators can fly.

Law enforcement experts say guidelines may need to be updated, suggesting not everyone should be able to buy drones.

"Better public education that goes along with purchasing things should be required," said WBZ security analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis.

There have been drone sightings reported in several states including Massachusetts in recent days. Davis is reassuring Massachusetts residents.

"This is not some foreign power or some threat to our survival. That's really what the public is looking for is what the threat level is," said Davis.

On Monday, the Suffolk County DA warned drone operators to be aware of drone laws, saying there are plenty of places to fly drones safely. Near Logan Airport is not one of them.