Driver seriously hurt in crash with lumber truck in Portsmouth, Rhode Island

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. - A driver was seriously hurt after a crash involving a lumber truck Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

The truck crashed into a utility pole on East Main Street and the logs fell off the truck and crushed a car. Two other vehicles then collided head-on.

First responders had to pull the driver of the car out of the wreckage. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One other person suffered minor injuries.

The crash also knocked out power to dozens of people in the neighborhood. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.