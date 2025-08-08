Drake Maye's preseason opener had some good and some bad for Patriots

Drake Maye played just two series for the Patriots in the team's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Friday night. Much like his rookie season, there was some good and some bad from the second-year quarterback.

Maye was working with a 7-0 lead when he got his hands on the football, thanks to rookie TreVeyon Henderson returning the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. On New England's first offensive drive, Maye completed a pair of short passes to Henderson before things went a little haywire for the quarterback.

Drake Maye's fumble

With the Patriots facing a third-and-7 at their own 45-yard line, Maye dropped back looking to move the chains. But he felt some heavy pressure from Washington's Jer'Zhan Newton, and couldn't escape the heat.

Maye tried to throw the ball under duress, but it ended up slipping out of his hand for a fumble. The Commanders recovered at the New England 30-yard line.

The @Commanders defense forces the fumble and the turnover!



Stream WASvsNE on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vEYSMBgDaI — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2025

But the Patriots' didn't give up a yard and Washington missed a 49-yard field goal to keep it a 7-0 game. At least Maye's miscue didn't come back to hurt the Patriots on Friday night. And he made up for it the second time he got the football.

Drake Maye rushes for 5-yard touchdown

Maye got some redemption for the fumble during his second and final series of the night. He helped take the offense 61 yards downfield on eight plays, and capped off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 14-0 lead.

Maye scanned his checks before he saw a massive hole in the defense, and took full advantage with his mobility.

Maye also scrambled for 11 yards on a second-and-10 earlier in the drive. But he completed just one of his three passes, as he hit Henderson for nine yards on a second-and-7 pass and threw incomplete attempts to Mack Hollins and Austin Hooper.

In all, Maye went 3-for-5 for 12 yards, with a pair of rushes for 16 yards and a touchdown. He struggled to get anything going through the air in the preseason opener, and will look to bounce back next weekend when the Patriots visit the Minnesota Vikings for preseason game No. 2.