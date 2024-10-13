Drake Maye showed a little bit of everything in his first start for Patriots

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye made his first career NFL start in Week 6, and he did a bit of everything for the Patriots. But the fact that the Patriots didn't come out on top in a 41-21 loss to the Texans made it a disappointing day overall for the 22-year-old rookie.

Maye threw three touchdown passes and gave the New England offense a much-needed spark on Sunday. He picked up a few first downs with his legs. And though it came after he threw an interception, Maye he even recorded his first career tackle.

But as he stood at the podium after the loss, Maye could already imagine the texts he had received from friends and family. They likely were not going to be praising Maye's good plays, but would most definitely be pointing out the outcome of the game.

"Most of my friends and family after a loss, they'll still worry more about the loss than kind of encouraging plays. That's kind of the people I'm around," he said. "We care about winning. Just hate losing. That's the big thing."

So while Maye made some plays with his arm and his legs on Sunday, not earning a W took away from the positives that he brought to the field -- at least in his mind. But overall, Maye had a solid debut that will instill a lot of hope in New England.

"I thought he showed a lot of poise," head coach Jerod Mayo said of Maye after the game. "I thought he went out there and controlled the huddle, got those guys out of the huddle, and once again, made some plays. It's definitely encouraging from a team-wide perspective right now.

"We let him down," added Mayo. "It was his first game and I feel like I let him down. I'm sure all the coaches feel like we let everyone down and it's gotta be better."

It was all about Maye on Sunday, as the rookie graced the cover of the Patriots' Game Day magazine. He showed a lot of flashes and made some big throws, but as expected, he also had several rookie moments during his first start. But the bottom line is that the rookie gave the New England offense some much-needed energy, and despite the loss, it feels like the Patriots are starting to build toward something at the most important position on the field.

Maye struggles early, bounces back with great touchdown pass before halftime

As expected, Maye had some rookie jitters and struggles early in the game. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first possession, and were down 14-0 by the time Maye got the ball for a second time. Three plays into that drive, the rookie overthrew DeMario Douglas over the middle and was picked off by the Texans, giving Houston the ball at the New England 27. The Texans didn't get any points though, as they missed a field goal attempt after that interception

And when it looked like the Patriots would head into halftime down by two touchdowns, Maye unleashed an absolute dime to Kayshon Boutte downfield for a 40-yard touchdown strike. The Patriots were right back in the ballgame thanks to Maye's first career touchdown pass in the NFL.

"They came out and challenged us and played in man so tried to let one ride and give Boutte a chance. He made a nice play, and it was pretty cool. I think both of our first touchdowns, so pretty cool moment," Maye said after the game. "I felt like with this group we can push the ball down the field and make plays in the passing game."

Maye led New England on a 70-yard touchdown drive late in the third quarter that included a 30-yard connection with Hunter Henry and a 17-yard hookup with Douglas. He capped the drive off with a six-yard touchdown pass to Henry, making it a 27-14 game.

He put together another 70-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 15-yard scramble by the quarterback on a second-and-5. Three plays after that run, Maye hit Douglas for a 35-yard touchdown on a route that he had missed earlier in the game.

Maye finished his day 20-for-33 for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Not bad, but there was a handful of bad rookie mistakes mixed in as well.

Maye turns the ball over three times in his first career start

The momentum that Maye's touchdown throw gave the Patriots before the break disappeared two plays into the second half when he was strip-sacked by Danielle Hunter. The Texans recovered at the New England 10-yard line, and had a 21-7 lead two plays later.

The Texans didn't score any points off Maye's first interception, but the Patriots weren't so fortunate when he was picked off again early in the fourth quarter. The New England defense had just forced a punt in a 27-14 game when Maye threw his second interception of the day.

That second pick was mostly because of an incredible play by the Houston defense, as Maye's attempted screen pass was batted into the air by Will Anderson and somehow came down in the arms of Houston safety Eric Murray. But Maye would probably like that throw back after seeing the end result.

Houston scored a touchdown after that pick to take a 34-14 lead. Maye said he has to make better throws after the loss.

"I missed a little high, and you can't miss high over the middle in this league. That's what they always say; you can't miss high over the middle," he said of his first pick. "And tipped balls -- on the second one -- those turn into interceptions."

Maye was New England's leading rusher in his first career start

Without Rhamondre Stevenson, who was inactive with a foot injury, the Patriots had no run game. Maye was the team's leading rusher with 38 yards off his five carries, and had scrambles of 11 and 15 yards on the afternoon.

Maye thanks Patriots fans for an incredible atmosphere on Sunday

Maye got to lead the Patriots onto the field for the first time on Sunday, and said that the fans inside Gillette Stadium gave him goosebumps with the reception that he received. He gave the New England faithful some love after the game.

"Shout-out to the fans. I thought they were great," said Maye. "It gave me goosebumps going out there for the first time. They stayed basically almost the whole way through cheering, and it was pretty sweet to be out there in the [throwback] reds.

"We didn't come out with the win, and that's kind of the goal, especially in your first start. Coming out with a win, that would be something pretty special," Maye added. "Got to watch the tape and learn from it and bounce back."

He admitted to some early-game nerves, but said his coaches and teammates -- especially veteran QB Jacoby Brissett -- helped him calm down.

"I was a little amped at the start for sure. I think the biggest thing is having those guys around me. They were great, pumping me up, coaches, defense. The guys around me were great trying to settle me down, and Jacoby was a big part of that, slowed me down on the sideline pregame," explained Maye. "Once we got that first drive, it was three-and-out, and I could have probably checked it down on the under. But we've got some stuff to look back and learn from, but I also feel like we did some good things."

Mayo, Patriots expecting even more from Maye going forward

Now that he's got his first career start under his belt, the Patriots are expecting the rookie to get even better in the coming weeks.

"We fully anticipate or expect him to be better going forward," Mayo said. "It was his first start. Obviously here at home there was a lot of expectations on him. I thought he handled it well. Got to build on it."

Maye will get his next chance to notch his first career win next Sunday when the Patriots play the 1-5 Jaguars in London.