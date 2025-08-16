How Drake Maye looked in his two series vs. Vikings in Patriots preseason game No. 2

Drake Maye made another brief appearance for the New England Patriots in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings in Minnesota. The starting quarterback played just two series for the second straight week, though he was much more productive on Saturday than he was in New England's preseason opener.

Maye completed four of his seven passes for 46 yards for the Patriots against the Vikings. New England's first possession ended in a punt, while the second was capped off by a rushing touchdown by rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Maye had a nice thing going with receiver Mack Hollins (three catches, 38 yards), but he put a little too much on a few of his throws, which nearly resulted in his second turnover of the preseason. But he also made smart checkdowns and didn't try to force something that was there on one play earlier in New England's touchdown drive.

While a few of his throws had a little too much mustard on them, the second-year QB showed displayed smart decision-making in his second preseason appearance.

Patriots punt away first possession

The Patriots' first drive started out well as the team picked up a pair of first downs over a three-play span. Maye moved the chains on the first play when he hit Mack Hollins for a 12-yard pickup over the middle. Hollins was in motion pre-snap and was able to bring in Maye's pass, which was a little high.

After two straight runs by Antonio Gibson picked up 11 yards and set up a first-and-10 at the 50-yard line, Maye threw another pass that was a little too high for his receiver. This time it was nearly picked off as he overthrew DeMario Douglas over the middle. The pass hit off Douglas' hands and went right to safety Tavierre Thomas, who bobbled the ball and let it hit the turf.

Maye and the New England offense were hit with a Delay of Game penalty before they could run its next play, as Maye lost track of the play clock. It's the kind of mental error that drives head coach Mike Vrabel crazy, and set the Patriots up with a second-and-15.

But Maye didn't let it derail the offense. He checked down to Kayshon Boutte on second down, which picked up eight yards and set up a manageable third-and-8 at the Minnesota 47. Maye went to TreVeyon Henderson on a wheel route on third down and put the pass right in his breadbasket, but linebacker Kobe King made a nice play to break up the would-be completion and force a New England punt.

Maye made a few errant throws and was lucky one of them didn't end up in an interception. But he didn't try to do too much on his first possession Saturday, and made the most of his second series.

Patriots score on second possession vs. Vikings

Maye got some solid protection for the New England offensive line Saturday, which allowed him to scramble a bit and buy more time. He remained a passer Saturday instead of rushing himself, and it paid off.

On a second-and-9, Maye scrambled before he hit Hollins for a six-yard gain. He went back to Hollins on third-and-3, when he got a nice chip block from Henderson and used the extra time to fire a pass 20 yards downfield to Hollins, who made a nice toe-tap to come down in bounds for the first down.

Henderson was taken down for no gain on first down, and then Maye wisely threw it away on second down as he ran away from the Minnesota pass rush. He got some good time from his offensive line but no one was open downfield, and Maye threw it away to set up a third-and-10. It was the kind of play he would force -- or would try to run himself -- last season as a rookie.

Maye saw a pair of Vikings safeties playing deep on third down, so he audibled to a Henderson draw, which picked up 11 yards and moved the chains for New England. After a pair of Gibson runs, Henderson broke a few tackles as he scampered eight yards into the end zone to give the Patriots a 7-0 edge late in the first quarter.

Maye's brief appearance Saturday came after a pair of physical joint sessions with the Vikings during the week. The New England offense, especially the offensive line, struggled against Minnesota's strong defense during the week, but Maye didn't turn the ball over despite having heavy pressure in his face.

Most of Minnesota's starters didn't play Saturday, and the Patriots scored because of Henderson's electric play-making abilities. But Maye played some smart football, as he continues to evolve heading into his second NFL season.

There is still some work to do and cohesion to build on offense, so we'll see how much Maye plays next Thursday night in New England's preseason finale against the New York Giants.