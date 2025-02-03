What will Patriots coaching staff do for Drake Maye, and can the Eagles stop the Chiefs in Super Bow Former New England Patriots coach and three-time Super Bowl champ Matt Patricia joins Steve Burton on Sports Final to discuss a flurry of coaching hires in New England and what they mean for quarterback Drake Maye. Patricia also previews Super Bowl LIX, discussing how the Eagles can slow down Patrick Mahomes and keep the Kansas City Chiefs from becoming the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champion.