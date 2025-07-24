Drake Maye's 3-day throwing session with Patriots teammates was about much more than putting in extra work

Drake Maye wants to be the best quarterback he can be for the New England Patriots. But his goals for Year 2 of his NFL career go much further than what he does between the numbers.

Maye is only 22, but he's determined to become the leader of the New England Patriots. He knows it's not something that will simply be given to him because he's the quarterback, but something he has to go out and earn each and every day.

It can be earned by making plays and winning games. But becoming a leader starts well before games kick off on Sundays.

"I think it's something I come in there every day, work hard, play good in practice. I think that's a big part, take practice seriously," Maye said after Wednesday's first practice of training camp. "I think practice translates to the games. It's hard to get, this simulation, it's not basketball. You can't go get shots, open three-pointers. There's nothing like being in the mix of it with a lot of bullets going. So, trying to earn my stripes in practice. And then from there, just try going along and hopefully win some games. And I think that'll help."

With that in mind, Maye decided to put in some extra time with his offensive weapons between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp. He coordinated a three-day throwing "camp" in North Carolina with receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Williams, and Ja'Lynn Polk, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jaheim Bell, and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings.

But this was not just a way of putting in some extra work before the season. Getting the gang together for three days was Maye's way of building trust in each other and bringing the team together. In the end, uniting the team is one of the most important roles for a team leader.

"You miss those guys for a month and you just want to get back, get a refresher for them, whether it's route-wise, play-wise. I think the most important thing is just bonding together," said Maye. "I think getting the guys together, going out to eat, having some fun, getting some work in. And I think I was glad that those guys, you know, came out and showed up."

While there were plenty of pigskins flying over the three-day session, there was also a good amount of bonding. The group went out to dinner, played plenty of other games, and even had time for some fun on the water. It was during the trip that we got the viral moment of Maye falling back into the water while completing a pass to Stevenson on a jet ski.

"I feel like we built that bond together that we needed," Douglas said after Wednesday's practice. "I feel like we're closer than ever with our room and the quarterback room."

Maye and Diggs connected a few times early in Wednesday's session, which drew huge cheers from the crowd in Foxboro. Diggs was brought in to be Maye's No. 1 option this year, and is looking good as he returns from ACL surgery last season. He spoke about the pre-camp throwing session after Wednesday's practice, and said it will go a long way in building the trust between the QB and the receiver.

"You want to get in as much as you can with the quarterback as a receiver. They say timing and all that, but it's more so just about trust," said Diggs. "You want to be around a guy that you can trust."

Mike Vrabel pushing Drake Maye

Maye doesn't need any extra motivation to become a leader, but he's getting an extra push from new head coach Mike Vrabel. The quarterback spoke of their relationship Wednesday and how Vrabel is challenging him both on the field and in the locker room.

"He does a great job of giving me points where I can improve, points where, 'hey, maybe do this. He's also kind of letting me go, kind of seeing where I'm at," said Maye. "I think it's kind of a challenge for me to kind of lead this football team and lead this offense."

Vrabel was a team captain during his playing days in New England, so he has a unique perspective to pass along to Maye. He doesn't have much experience playing quarterback, but Vrabel's biggest message to his duel-threat QB is simple: Protect yourself and stay a passer for as long as he can during plays.

"I think that's big," said Maye. "I'm kind of getting outside the pocket, remaining a passer longer, hoping for some big plays, scramble plays. I feel like I had good times last year where I had some guys deep that I may have missed them or took off running instead. So, just trying to remain a passer and just keep trying to work on footwork."