Patriots announce Drake Maye has cleared concussion protocol

Patriots-Titans: With or without Drake Maye, can Pats make it two wins in a row?

Patriots-Jaguars: With or without Drake Maye, can Pats make it two wins in a row?

Patriots-Jaguars: With or without Drake Maye, can Pats make it two wins in a row?

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots have announced that quarterback Drake Maye has cleared the concussion protocol and has been removed from the injury report. He will start Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

Maye, who has been in concussion protocol since last week, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Drake Maye's concussion

Maye suffered his concussion in the first quarter last weekend when he took a hit to the head from behind at the end of an 18-yard scramble against the New York Jets. He remained on the field for four more snaps, but was then evaluated for a concussion on the sideline. He left the field for the New England locker room after spending time in the blue medical tent, and did not return to the team's 25-22 win.

Returning to play

Maye was limited in practice all week and increased his workload as he progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol. He threw passes at the end of Wednesday's session, and then led team drills on Thursday and Friday.

To complete the final phase of the NFL's concussion protocol, Maye had to be cleared by a team doctor and an Independent Neurological Consultant.

We'll get you ready for this weekend's Patriots-Titans clash Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. (which you can also stream on CBSBoston.com), and switch to TV38 after the game for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!