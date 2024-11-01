Patriots' Jerod Mayo doesn't rule out Drake Maye for Week 9 vs. Titans

Patriots-Titans: With or without Drake Maye, can Pats make it two wins in a row?

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye remains in concussion protocol on Friday. But head coach Jerod Mayo didn't rule out Maye being cleared in time to play in Sunday's game against the Titans in Tennessee.

Mayo didn't want to say much about Maye during his Friday morning press conference inside Gillette Stadium, stating early that the QB remains in protocol and will be a limited participant for a third straight day in Friday's practice. But when asked if it was possible that Maye could be cleared to start Sunday against the Titans, he replied with a simple "yes."

Mayo was peppered with a handful of questions about the quarterback, but he kept reminding everyone that he is not a concussion protocol expert. We'll have a better idea of Maye's status later Friday when the team releases its Week 9 injury report.

But the biggest indicator could come Saturday, and whether or not Maye makes the trip to Tennessee with the team. If he's on that flight, there's a good chance that Maye will start on Sunday, but the situation will remain fluid.

"Any given day, any given player can wake up with something and not be able to play," Mayo added Friday.

A decision might not come until Sunday morning, when the Patriots announce their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Drake Maye in concussion protocol

Maye suffered his concussion late in the first quarter of last week's win over the New York Jets. He was hit from behind at the conclusion of an 18-yard scramble, and left the game a few plays later.

Maye has been limited in practice all week, but has seemingly progressed through the NFL's five-phase concussion protocol. The rookie appeared to be in Phase 4 on Thursday as he led offensive drills, which would leave Phase 5 -- full football activity/clearance -- as his only step left before returning. Maye has to be cleared by Independent Neurological Consultant before he returns.

Mayo expresses confidence in Jacoby Brissett

If Maye isn't cleared, veteran Jacoby Brissett will start his first game since New England's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Brissett completed 15 of his 24 passes for 132 yards after taking over for Maye against the Jets, and guided the Patriots on three scoring drives in the second half. Brissett threw for 53 yards and rushed for 14 more on New England's game-winning drive.

"If [Maye] can't play, we have enough confidence and faith in [Jacoby] that he can step in and help us win a football game," Mayo said Friday.

The Patriots have been preparing to work with either quarterback, and Mayo said there isn't a "massive difference" between Maye and Brissett.

"There are certain things we had to tweak and those guys have handled it well," he said of his offense.

If Maye isn't cleared, rookie Joe Milton will be New England's backup behind Brissett on Sunday.

"Joe has done a great job," Mayo said of Milton on Friday. "He's a natural leader, first and foremost. He gets those guys going, which is great. Just from his mentality and leadership, his evolution and progress, he's done a good job."

